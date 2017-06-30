wrestling / News
WWE News: Johnny Saint Finishes WWE Coaching Stint, Kelley on Owens Ruining Renee Young’s iPhone
June 30, 2017 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that British legend Johnny Saint finished his run as a WWE Performance Center Coach this week. The Center had a farewell party for Saint after run ended. Saint had worked at the Performance Center for six months.
– Here is Cathy Kelley’s latest WWE video, in which she looks at how Kevin Owens apparently ruined Renee Young’s iPhone on Talking Smack: