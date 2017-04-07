wrestling / News

WWE News: JR Confirms He’s Still Working for NJPW, Lita Set For Lilian Garcia’s Podcast

April 7, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Jim Ross has confirmed reports that he will continue to call NJPW on AXS TV despite his WWE deal. Ross answered the question from a fan who asked if he would continue to do commentating work for the company, to which he replied:

– Lilian Garcia has announced that Lita will appear on her Making Their Way to the Ring podcast this Monday at 6 PM ET:

article topics :

Jim Ross, Lilian Garcia, Lita, New Japan Pro Wrestling, NJPW on AXS TV, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...
comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading