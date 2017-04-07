wrestling / News
WWE News: JR Confirms He’s Still Working for NJPW, Lita Set For Lilian Garcia’s Podcast
April 7, 2017 | Posted by
– Jim Ross has confirmed reports that he will continue to call NJPW on AXS TV despite his WWE deal. Ross answered the question from a fan who asked if he would continue to do commentating work for the company, to which he replied:
Absolutely. https://t.co/JAVRh1FhAl
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) April 7, 2017
– Lilian Garcia has announced that Lita will appear on her Making Their Way to the Ring podcast this Monday at 6 PM ET:
The most powerful & raw interview she has EVER done will b from my next gst on #tothering – @WWE Hall of Famer Lita – @AmyDumas ! #cantmiss pic.twitter.com/7lNylcT8Qo
— Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) April 7, 2017