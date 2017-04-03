– As of this writing, 54% have given WrestleMania 33 a Thumbs Up in WWE’s Twitter poll with 2,768 votes:

What did you think of #Wrestlemania? — WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2017

– WWE posted the following pic of Jim Ross returning to call the main event match between Roman Reigns and the Undertaker:

– Here is video of Dean Ambrose reacting to his win on the WrestleMania Kickoff show over Baron Corbin. Ambrose put Corbin over, saying that the man has given him some of the worst beatings of his life and says he has a cracked rib. Ambrose said ther title was says the title was bestowed upon him by Vince McMahon and that he plans to eave it all in the ring every night: