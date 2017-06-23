– Kairi Hojo started in Orlando at the WWE Performance Center this week. [Credit: The Wrestling Observer Newsletter]

– WWE is running a Smackdown live event on September 16th in Osaka, Japan and another on September 17th in Shenzhen, China at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center Arena. Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jinder Mahal, Baron Corbin, Naomi and Charlotte Flair are scheduled for the events.

– The Raw crew is running events in Tokyo, Japan on June 30th and July 1st, with Chris Jericho and Hideo Itami joining the brand for those events.