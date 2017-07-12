– Kalisto posted the following on Twitter, showing that he was undergoing some cupping therapy at the WWE Performance Center. Cupping is used to help with pain, inflammation, blood flow, relaxation and well-being.

– Will Roush, who has worked with WWE on several occasions in the past, recently posted the photo below at WWE headquarters. Roush’s song “Watch This”, has been used as the Fastlane theme for two years. He also recorded Tino Sabatelli’s theme song “G.O.A.T.” as well as “Dreams That I Have,” which is an official bumper theme song for Raw.