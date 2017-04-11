wrestling / News
WWE News: Kane’s Campaign Logo is on Fire, Reigns and Big Show Do Impersonations
– Kane is bringing a touch of hellfire and brimstone to his run for mayor. The WWE star, who announced his run for mayor of Knox County, Tennessee on Monday, has a touch of fire in his campaign logo as you can see below in his official campaign video:
– WWE posted the following promo for WWE Champions featuring of Roman Reigns and Big Show doing impersonations of Ric Flair and Randy Savage, respectively: