wrestling / News

WWE News: Kane’s Campaign Logo is on Fire, Reigns and Big Show Do Impersonations

April 11, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Kane is bringing a touch of hellfire and brimstone to his run for mayor. The WWE star, who announced his run for mayor of Knox County, Tennessee on Monday, has a touch of fire in his campaign logo as you can see below in his official campaign video:

– WWE posted the following promo for WWE Champions featuring of Roman Reigns and Big Show doing impersonations of Ric Flair and Randy Savage, respectively:

article topics :

Kane, Roman Reigns, The Big Show, WWE Champions, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...
comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading