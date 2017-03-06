wrestling / News
WWE News: Karl Anderson Comments on Fastlane Match, Jerry Lawler Starting a Podcast, WWE Network Collection Update
– Jerry Lawler took to Twitter to announce that he’s starting a podcast…
I have my own podcast! Starting this Wed. have Dinner With The King. Find more info here: https://t.co/9rRb3Vh9gv It's with @GlennMooreCLE!
— Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) March 6, 2017
– Karl Anderson posted the following on Twitter after he and Luke Gallows retained their titles over Enzo Amore and Big Cass at WWE Fastlane…
After our win last night at #WWEFastlane the #BodyGuy #Cowboys have 1 question to the #WWERaw tag division..#WhosNext ? 😂
👌🏻#Wrestlemania
— Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) March 6, 2017
– Here is Cathy Kelley, previewing the new WWE Network Collections on WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and WrestleMania Monday…