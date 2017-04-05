wrestling / News
WWE News: Karl Anderson Wants Revenge On The Hardys, Fans Vote For Best WWE GM
– The latest WWE.com poll fans which General Manager would be the best to work for. 55% voted for SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan while 45% went with RAW General Manager Kurt Angle.
– Karl Anderson posted the following in Twitter, congratulating The Hardys on their WWE returns, and also promising to get revenge…
Hardys beat us on #WWERaw ,so what..
We will get our revenge, always do..
Congrats to them on returnin to New York..
— Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) April 5, 2017