– Karl Anderson tweeted out that their RAW Tag Team Titles loss to the Hardy Boyz at WrestleMania 33 last night was not fair, and that he and Luke Gallows want a rematch so they can “delete” the Hardys.

Last night at #Wrestlemania33 Matt n Jeff returned.

It wasn't fair.

We weren't prepared for The Hardy brothers..

Time to #Delete them…. — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) April 3, 2017

– John Cena tweeted out a thanks to the WWE Universe for their expressive reactions during his proposal to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33 last night.