WWE News: Karl Anderson Wants To Delete The Hardys, Cena Thanks WWE Universe

April 3, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Karl Anderson tweeted out that their RAW Tag Team Titles loss to the Hardy Boyz at WrestleMania 33 last night was not fair, and that he and Luke Gallows want a rematch so they can “delete” the Hardys.

– John Cena tweeted out a thanks to the WWE Universe for their expressive reactions during his proposal to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33 last night.

