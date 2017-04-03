wrestling / News
WWE News: Karl Anderson Wants To Delete The Hardys, Cena Thanks WWE Universe
– Karl Anderson tweeted out that their RAW Tag Team Titles loss to the Hardy Boyz at WrestleMania 33 last night was not fair, and that he and Luke Gallows want a rematch so they can “delete” the Hardys.
Last night at #Wrestlemania33 Matt n Jeff returned.
It wasn't fair.
We weren't prepared for The Hardy brothers..
Time to #Delete them….
— Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) April 3, 2017
– John Cena tweeted out a thanks to the WWE Universe for their expressive reactions during his proposal to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33 last night.
I want to thank my always expressive "family" the @WWEUniverse for allowing me to have a #WrestleMania moment that I will NEVER forget!
— John Cena (@JohnCena) April 3, 2017