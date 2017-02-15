– 65% of fans gave NXT a Thumbs Up in WWE’s latest Twitter poll:

Did you enjoy tonight's episode of @WWENXT? — WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2017

– WWE posted the following promo for Kassius Ohno’s NXT return. Ohno will face Bobby Roode for the NXT Championship at the February 22nd tapings in Orlando.

– Here is this week’s NXT Fallout video featuring Pete Dunne and William Regal. Dunne talks about making a name for himself in the company before Regal interrupts and says that while making a name for himself is good, the way he acted in Blackpool won’t fly in NXT.