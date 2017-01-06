wrestling / News
WWE News: Kassius Ohno Works NXT House Show, Lince Dorado Teaches Wrestling Class, New UpUpDownDown Videos
– Wrestling Inc reports that Kassius Ohno worked the NXT house show tonight in Largo, Florida. Ohno beat Andrade “Cien” Almas.
– Here are some new videos from Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown looking at the FIFA ’17 tournament:
– Team Vision Dojo posted the following pic of Lince Dorado helping teach a wrestling class from earlier tonight:
Special #prowrestling #training night w #WWE #RAW #205Live's @LuchadorLD. Thank you for coming down. We've missed you! Come back again soon! pic.twitter.com/Il5dtGFsAc
— Team Vision Dojo (@TeamVisionDojo) January 7, 2017