WWE News: Kassius Ohno Works NXT House Show, Lince Dorado Teaches Wrestling Class, New UpUpDownDown Videos

January 6, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Hero Evolve 2

Wrestling Inc reports that Kassius Ohno worked the NXT house show tonight in Largo, Florida. Ohno beat Andrade “Cien” Almas.

– Here are some new videos from Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown looking at the FIFA ’17 tournament:

– Team Vision Dojo posted the following pic of Lince Dorado helping teach a wrestling class from earlier tonight:

