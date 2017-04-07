wrestling / News

WWE News: Kelley Looks at New Main Roster Debuts, McIntyre Stops By PC, Total Divas Bonus Clip

April 7, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Drew McIntyre noted on twitter that he had stopped by the WWE Performance Center, where he took a pic next to the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic trophy:

– Here is a new bonus clip from this week’s Total Divas with Lana inviting Naomi and Jimmy Uso to her wedding in Bulgaria:

– WWE posted the following video from Cathy Kelley looking at The Revival, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Tye Dillinger all making their debuts on the main roster this week:

article topics :

Cathy Kelley, Drew McIntyre, Shinsuke Nakamura, The Revival, Total Divas, Jeremy Thomas

