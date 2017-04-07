– Drew McIntyre noted on twitter that he had stopped by the WWE Performance Center, where he took a pic next to the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic trophy:

Dropped by the Performance Center prior to heading to UK & it's amazing. This was fav part, Dream gave me confidence on the mic & in myself pic.twitter.com/7tfJ6aamJy — Drew Galloway (@GallowaySpeaks) April 7, 2017

– Here is a new bonus clip from this week’s Total Divas with Lana inviting Naomi and Jimmy Uso to her wedding in Bulgaria:

– WWE posted the following video from Cathy Kelley looking at The Revival, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Tye Dillinger all making their debuts on the main roster this week: