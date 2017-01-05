wrestling / News

WWE News: Kelley Looks at Owens’ Call Out of Goldberg, Triple H Shares Pic of New China Recruits

January 5, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE posted the following video of Cathy Kelley looking at Kevin Owens’ call out of Goldberg:

– Triple H posted the following pic on Twitter of him with the three new Performance Center recruits from China:

