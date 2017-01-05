wrestling / News
WWE News: Kelley Looks at Owens’ Call Out of Goldberg, Triple H Shares Pic of New China Recruits
January 5, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE posted the following video of Cathy Kelley looking at Kevin Owens’ call out of Goldberg:
– Triple H posted the following pic on Twitter of him with the three new Performance Center recruits from China:
What started with a tryout in Shanghai, China is now an opportunity @WWEPerformCtr…
Now it's time to seize it.
Welcome to @WWENXT. pic.twitter.com/JVEcSbgg0l
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 6, 2017