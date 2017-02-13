– With 5,388 votes as of this writing, Raw is sitting at 61% “Thumbs Up” in WWE’s Twitter poll:

– Sasha Banks posted the following to Twitter congratulating Bayley on her Raw Women’s Championship win:

So proud! @itsBayleyWWE just a couple average Janes living the dream! pic.twitter.com/9SUm07OVuP — notorious SB (@SashaBanksWWE) February 14, 2017

– Kelly Kelly was backstage at tonight’s Raw and appeared in a Fallout video. Kelly noted that she has a home in the area and decided to visit. She talks about what she’s been up to and says she’d love to have one more run with WWE in the future: