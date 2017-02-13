wrestling / News
WWE News: Kelly Kelly Backstage at Raw, Banks Congratulates Bayley, Raw Twitter Poll
February 13, 2017 | Posted by
– With 5,388 votes as of this writing, Raw is sitting at 61% “Thumbs Up” in WWE’s Twitter poll:
Did you enjoy tonight's @WWE #RAW?
— WWE (@WWE) February 14, 2017
– Sasha Banks posted the following to Twitter congratulating Bayley on her Raw Women’s Championship win:
So proud! @itsBayleyWWE just a couple average Janes living the dream! pic.twitter.com/9SUm07OVuP
— notorious SB (@SashaBanksWWE) February 14, 2017
– Kelly Kelly was backstage at tonight’s Raw and appeared in a Fallout video. Kelly noted that she has a home in the area and decided to visit. She talks about what she’s been up to and says she’d love to have one more run with WWE in the future: