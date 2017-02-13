wrestling / News

WWE News: Kelly Kelly Backstage at Raw, Banks Congratulates Bayley, Raw Twitter Poll

February 13, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– With 5,388 votes as of this writing, Raw is sitting at 61% “Thumbs Up” in WWE’s Twitter poll:

– Sasha Banks posted the following to Twitter congratulating Bayley on her Raw Women’s Championship win:

– Kelly Kelly was backstage at tonight’s Raw and appeared in a Fallout video. Kelly noted that she has a home in the area and decided to visit. She talks about what she’s been up to and says she’d love to have one more run with WWE in the future:

