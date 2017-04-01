wrestling / News

WWE News: Kelly Kelly Coy on WWE Return Someday, DDP Does WrestleMania Yoga Session, Rollins Meets Bayley’s Superfan

April 1, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Hannibal TV spoke with Barbie Blank, the former Kelly Kelly, at WrestleCon. When asked about whether fans will see her return to the ring someday, she offered the old “never say never” line:

– WWE posted the following videos of Cathy Kelley looking at DDP doing a DDP Yoga session for fans at WrestleMania Axxess and Seth Rollins meeting with Bayley’s superfan Izzy at the event:

