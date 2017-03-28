– WWE has announced Brian Kendrick vs Akira Tozawa for WWE 205 Live tomorrow night.

– The Bella Twins YouTube channel is documenting John Cena and Nikki Bella’s Road to WrestleMania 33, including the video below of the two’s first moment together in the ring during Smackdown in February.

– Here is a video from the WWE 24 special on post-WrestleMania RAW shows. Also be sure to check out our full recap of the show.