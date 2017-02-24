wrestling / News

WWE News: Kendrick’s Network Pick of The Week, Paige Praises Fighting With My Family Actresses

February 24, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Paige posted the following on Twitter, showing some love to actress Florence Pugh, and wrestlers Tessa Blanchard & Thea Trinidad, for their work on the Fighting With My Family movie…

– Here is Brian Kendrick’s WWE Network Pick of the Week…

