WWE News: Kenny Omega Takes Shot at Cruiserweight Classic & Ibushi, G1 Climax Promos

July 16, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– During a recent interview as posted online by a Twitter fan, Kenny Omega talked about Kota Ibushi being in the G1 Climax 27 tournament with him. Omega took a shot at Ibushi’s participation in the WWE Cruiserweight Classic; you casn see the video below.

“After you left me all alone to fend for myself, I never stopped training,” Omega said. “I never stopped sacrificing. I never stopped feeling the pain, I never ran away like you did. So if you can make it to the finals, that’s where I’ll be waiting. And then finally I’ll make you feel the pain, Ibushi. And I’ll show you through my actions, everything that I felt while you were away – after you threw me away – to accomplish your own dream. Your own pipe dream of becoming a world famous CWC participant.”

– Here are a couple of hype videos for Ibushi and Omega for G1 Climax 27:

