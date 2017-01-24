– Pro Wrestling Tees sent out an email suggesting that Kenny Omega’s shirts may be pulled from the site if he makes his debut at the Royal Rumble. The email said that the shirts would be pulled if he debuts “like AJ Styles did last year at this time.” Omega’s NJPW contract is believed to expire on January 31st, after the Rumble.

– Buddy Murphy posted the following picture with Alexa Bliss, calling her his “wife to be.” The couple have been dating since 2015.