– Kevin Nash is set to guest star on Comedy Central’s Detroiters next week. Nash is playing the father of Tim and unexpectedly returns from the insane asylum “under suspicious circumstances.” The episode airs April 4th at 10:30 PM ET/PT.

– Here are the highlights from this week’s NXT including Johnny Gargano vs. Akam vs. Dash Wilder, Kassius Ohno vs. Elias Samson and Heavy Machinery vs. vs. Jonathan Ortagun & Mike Marshall: