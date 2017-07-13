wrestling / News
WWE News: Kevin Nash Jokes About One More Run, Smackdown Slo Mo Video, Triple H Pic From The Mae Young Classic
July 13, 2017 | Posted by
– Kevin Nash posted the following on Twitter, commenting on people telling him he has one more run left…
I think it's very kind when people see me and say "You got one more run" I don't even have a brisk walk left
— Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) July 12, 2017
– Triple H posted the following from inside Full Sail University ahead of tonight’s Mae Young Classic tapings…
For many it was only a dream…
…today we make it a reality. #MaeYoungClassic @WWE pic.twitter.com/7EKcxDLkTN
— Triple H (@TripleH) July 13, 2017
– Here is a slow motion video from this week’s Smackdown main event…