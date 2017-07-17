wrestling / News

WWE News: Kevin Owens Applauds Talking Smack Cancellation, Strong Wants to Face Shawn Michaels

July 17, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Answering questions from fans on Twitter, Roderick Strong listed Shawn Michaels as his dream opponent. Michaels then responded, as you can see below:

– Kevin Owens took to Twitter to praise the cancellation of Talking Smack as a weekly show, posting:

