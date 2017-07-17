wrestling / News
WWE News: Kevin Owens Applauds Talking Smack Cancellation, Strong Wants to Face Shawn Michaels
July 17, 2017
– Answering questions from fans on Twitter, Roderick Strong listed Shawn Michaels as his dream opponent. Michaels then responded, as you can see below:
I'm not sure I could take all the @roderickstrong backbreakers!!!😀 https://t.co/mA5eE8cmll
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) July 16, 2017
– Kevin Owens took to Twitter to praise the cancellation of Talking Smack as a weekly show, posting:
If true, I applaud @WWE's initiative to cancel #TalkingSmack and to no longer give @ReneeYoungWWE and @WWEDanielBryan's nonsense a platform.
— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) July 17, 2017