– Answering questions from fans on Twitter, Roderick Strong listed Shawn Michaels as his dream opponent. Michaels then responded, as you can see below:

I'm not sure I could take all the @roderickstrong backbreakers!!!😀 https://t.co/mA5eE8cmll — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) July 16, 2017

– Kevin Owens took to Twitter to praise the cancellation of Talking Smack as a weekly show, posting: