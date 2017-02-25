– WWE has released a video of Liv Morgan and Aaliyah trying to perfect the single-leg squat while working out.

– Goldberg recently congratulated Asuka on her winning streak on Twitter. He wrote:

Congratulations @WWEAsuka on your 149th win in a row! #whosnext 次はどなたですか — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 25, 2017

– During a WWE live event in Germany, Chris Jericho had a neck brace and crutches. While speaking to the audience, he was attacked again by Kevin Owens.