WWE News: Kevin Owens Attacks Chris Jericho At Live Event, Liv Morgan and Aaliyah Train, Goldberg Congratulates Asuka
– WWE has released a video of Liv Morgan and Aaliyah trying to perfect the single-leg squat while working out.
– Goldberg recently congratulated Asuka on her winning streak on Twitter. He wrote:
Congratulations @WWEAsuka on your 149th win in a row! #whosnext 次はどなたですか
— Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 25, 2017
The honor is more than I deserve.
I'm looking for sacrifice… #QueenOfDeathMetalStyle #Assassin #ゴールドバーグ https://t.co/2jwZfn5ZF7
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) February 25, 2017
– During a WWE live event in Germany, Chris Jericho had a neck brace and crutches. While speaking to the audience, he was attacked again by Kevin Owens.