WWE News: Kevin Owens Attacks Chris Jericho At Live Event, Liv Morgan and Aaliyah Train, Goldberg Congratulates Asuka

February 25, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– WWE has released a video of Liv Morgan and Aaliyah trying to perfect the single-leg squat while working out.

– Goldberg recently congratulated Asuka on her winning streak on Twitter. He wrote:

– During a WWE live event in Germany, Chris Jericho had a neck brace and crutches. While speaking to the audience, he was attacked again by Kevin Owens.

