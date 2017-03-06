– Boxer Ohara Davies used The Undertaker’s theme as he entered for his fight this past Saturday at the O2 in London. He stopped Derry Mathews in the third round to defend his WBC silver super lightweight title.

– WWE will return to the Hammond Civic Center in Hammond, Indiana on April 23 for a Smackdown live event.

– Kevin Owens used some non-PG words for Goldberg at WWE Fastlane. The moment was captured on Twitter.