WWE News: Kevin Owens Comments On Fastlane Match, Summerslam Travel Packages On Sale, The Bellas Go Wine Tasting
March 6, 2017
– The Bella Twins have posted a new video on their Youtube channel, featuring them taking part in another wine tasting and doing a mannequin challenge with John Laurinaitis.
– Travel packages for Summerslam weekend in Brooklyn are now on sale. The “Big Apple” package starts at $2,850 while the Platinum package begins at $1,850 and the Gold package starts at $1,225. You can find more information at SummerSlamTravel.com.
– Kevin Owens tweeted the following about his loss to Goldberg at Fastlane:
Just finished a signing. A fan told me I had a great entrance last night. I agree. Highlight of the match, in fact!
— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) March 6, 2017