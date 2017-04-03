wrestling / News
WWE News: Kevin Owens Comments on His WrestleMania Win, Pics of John Cena & Nikki Bella Celebrating at WrestleMania
April 3, 2017 | Posted by
– Here are some images of John cena and Nikki Bella from WrestleMania 33…
My Prince Charming made me his Queen in a place we call home ❤💍Last night was truly unforgettable. A dream come true! N pic.twitter.com/voHOKAwE2q
— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 3, 2017
– Kevin Owens posted the following on twitter, commenting on his victory at WrestleMania 33…
Maybe I'll keep the nameplate there to remind everyone who I beat…#AddAnotherPrizeToTheList#TheFaceOfAmerica#KOMania2#Hashtag pic.twitter.com/a097cReKQS
— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) April 3, 2017