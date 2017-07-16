– Charlotte Flair is set to appear at the Cricket Wireless in Irondale, Alabama on Tuesday at 11 AM. Flair is appearing to promote the Smackdown taping that night in Birmingham.

– Randy Orton is returning to WWE this week after having wrapped filming on his movie Changeland over the weekend. Orton is not advertised for the Smackdown house show in Columbus but is scheduled to return on Tuesday at Smackdown’s taping.

– A fan posted the following video of Kevin Owens correcting a fan for his use of a banned WWE term at a house show last week. A fan asks Owens where his belt was, to which Owens replies, “It’s not a belt, it’s a title, dumbass!”