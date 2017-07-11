– Kevin Owens posted the following on Twitter, explaining that he has blacked out his Twitter profile photo to protest AJ Styles being the new WWE United States Champion…

My Twitter account is blacked out to represent the future of the U.S. now that the United States Title is held by a terrible human being. — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) July 11, 2017

The United States of America deserve a champion they can be proud of. Someone good. Someone kind. Someone with dignity. That someone is ME! — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) July 11, 2017

Tonight, I begin my path to reclaiming MY Title and promise to everyone, but more importantly, the children, that I will get it back. — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) July 11, 2017

– Luke Gallows posted the following on Twitter, showing that he had lunch with hall of fame good brother Robert Gibson…

– Here is another clip from last night’s WWE 24: Kurt Angle: Homecoming…