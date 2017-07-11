wrestling / News

WWE News: Kevin Owens Explains Twitter Blackout, Luke Gallows Has Lunch With Robert Gibson, Another WWE 24: Kurt Angle Clip

July 11, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Kevin Owens posted the following on Twitter, explaining that he has blacked out his Twitter profile photo to protest AJ Styles being the new WWE United States Champion…

– Luke Gallows posted the following on Twitter, showing that he had lunch with hall of fame good brother Robert Gibson…

– Here is another clip from last night’s WWE 24: Kurt Angle: Homecoming

