– According to f4wonline.com (via wrestlinginc.com), WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens may have suffered some sort of leg injury in the Money In the Bank main event last night. Owens was helped to the back after the match and looked to be hurting.

– Here is a clip from last night’s Talking Smack, where Jinder Mahal explained why Randy Orton lost last night. Mahal said that Orton is a 14-time champion, but that he made a rookie mistake when he turned his back on him, and that’s why Orton lost. Mahal continued on, claiming that Orton was now past his prime and that he’s going to beat Orton’s record, John Cena’s record and Ric Flair’s record. In closing, he then said that he is the hardest working man in WWE and when someone out works him, he will give them the title…