– Kevin Owens’ opponent for the March 26th house show in White Plains, New York is set. The show will see Owens take on Sami Zayn. Also set for the show are Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins vs. Rusev.

– Here’s a video of WWE’s new Chinese talents including HoHo Lun and Bin Wang throwing a party for the Chinese New Year: