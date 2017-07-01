– WWE has posted a new video in which Kevin Owens says he’s not mad that Seth Rollins got the WWE 2K!8 cover. He said 2K simply made a mistake, and they’ll correct it when they put him on the cover of WWE 2KO.

– WWE.com polled fans on who has the best chance to beat Brock Lesnar. Roman Reigns leads with 57% followed by Samoa Joe with 43%.

– Kairi Hojo posted on Twitter about who she is and what she’s about. She will compete in the Mae Young Classic as Kairi Sane.