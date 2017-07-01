wrestling / News
WWE News: Kevin Owens Reacts To Seth Rollins’ WWE 2K18 Cover, Fans Polled On Who Can Beat Brock Lesnar, Kairi Hojo Explains Her Pirate Look
– WWE has posted a new video in which Kevin Owens says he’s not mad that Seth Rollins got the WWE 2K!8 cover. He said 2K simply made a mistake, and they’ll correct it when they put him on the cover of WWE 2KO.
– WWE.com polled fans on who has the best chance to beat Brock Lesnar. Roman Reigns leads with 57% followed by Samoa Joe with 43%.
– Kairi Hojo posted on Twitter about who she is and what she’s about. She will compete in the Mae Young Classic as Kairi Sane.
Hi! I'm Kairi Sane, and I'm from Japan🇯🇵
I was a yacht player during my school days…that's why I consider myself as a pirate😊⚓️
Thank you! pic.twitter.com/0qc3LEmkw3
— Kairi Sane⚓️カイリ・セイン (@KairiSaneWWE) June 30, 2017