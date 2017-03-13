– WWE has posted the full match between the team of Beth Phoenix & Eve Torres vs. Kelly Kelly and Maria Menounos from Wrestlemana XXVIII.

– WWE’s new album Uncaged II debuts Friday on Amazon. IT features sixteen sons, including themes for Brian Pillman, Papa Shango, Haku, The Texas Tornado, Rob Van Dam and the Big Bossman. You can pre-order the album for $8.99 here.

– Kevin Owens wrote the following about his loss to Brock Lesnar: