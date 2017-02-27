wrestling / News

WWE News: Kevin Owens Set For ESPN This Week, Preview For NXT, New Day Spoofs Oscars Goof

February 27, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE has confirmed that Kevin Owens will be the guest on this week’s Off the Top Rope segment on ESPN:

– Here is a preview video for this week’s episode of NXT:

– The New Day had some fun with the Oscar mistake that was all the talk after Sunday’s show, where La La Land was mistakenly named the Best Picture winner before Moonlight was revealed as the actual winner. You can see the segment from the New Day below:

article topics :

Academy Awards, Kevin Owens, NXT, RAW, The New Day, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading