WWE News: Kevin Owens Set For ESPN This Week, Preview For NXT, New Day Spoofs Oscars Goof
– WWE has confirmed that Kevin Owens will be the guest on this week’s Off the Top Rope segment on ESPN:
Catch #UniversalChampion @FightOwensFight with @TheCoachESPN on @ESPN @SportsCenter THIS WEDNESDAY at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/vd5kLNNhj5
— WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2017
– Here is a preview video for this week’s episode of NXT:
It's all about championship gold THIS WEDNESDAY on @WWENXT at 8/7c only on the award-winning @WWENetwork! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/QViTDqHPRU
— WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2017
– The New Day had some fun with the Oscar mistake that was all the talk after Sunday’s show, where La La Land was mistakenly named the Best Picture winner before Moonlight was revealed as the actual winner. You can see the segment from the New Day below:
Another envelope snafu leads to #TheNewDay getting the wrong opponents on @WWE #RAW on @USA_Network! @TrueKofi @WWEBigE @XavierWoodsPhD pic.twitter.com/ZiRQLjpErw
— WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2017