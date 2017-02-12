wrestling / News

WWE News: Kevin Owens Taunts Goldberg on Twitter, Emma Teases Her Raw Return

February 12, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– Emma sent out a reminder for her upcoming Raw appearance tomorrow on Twitter, which you can see below.

– WWE Universal champion Kevin Owens taunted Goldberg by tweeting him a video of what a baby sloth sounds like. You an see the tweet Owens shared below. Owens will face Goldberg for the Universal title at Fastlane next month on March 5.

