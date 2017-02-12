wrestling / News
WWE News: Kevin Owens Taunts Goldberg on Twitter, Emma Teases Her Raw Return
February 12, 2017 | Posted by
– Emma sent out a reminder for her upcoming Raw appearance tomorrow on Twitter, which you can see below.
Tomorrow… 😏 pic.twitter.com/gHns2X7yFL
— EMMA (@EmmaWWE) February 12, 2017
– WWE Universal champion Kevin Owens taunted Goldberg by tweeting him a video of what a baby sloth sounds like. You an see the tweet Owens shared below. Owens will face Goldberg for the Universal title at Fastlane next month on March 5.
.@Goldberg https://t.co/COaa7MWl6f
— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 12, 2017