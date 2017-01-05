wrestling / News

WWE News: Khali Set For US Appearance, Daniel Bryan Congratulates Kenny Omega, Latest UpUpDownDown

January 5, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The Greak Khali is set for a rare appearance in the US, appearing at the Big Event on March 4th in Queens, New York. He is also set to compete for SWS that night. You can find out more about The Big Event here.

– Daniel Bryan took to Twitter to congratulate Kenny Omega on his Wrestle Kingdom 11 match:

– Here is the latest episode of UpUpDownDown, with Xavier Woods playing Oh…Sir!: The Insult Simulator!:

