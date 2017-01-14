wrestling / News

WWE News: King’s Court Returning For Smackdown, Clips From WWE UK Championship Tournament, William Regal Has Emotional Homecoming

January 14, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Jerry Lawler revealed on Twitter that his talk show segment, the King’s Court, will be returning for this week’s episode of Smackdown Live. The segment was a staple during RAW’s early years. He wrote:

– WWE has released clips from the UK Championship Tournament, which is currently airing on the WWE Network. They include Triple H introducing the show and a clip from Trent Seven vs. H.C. Dyer

– WWE has posted a video of William Regal’s emotional return to his hometown of Blackpool.

