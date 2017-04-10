wrestling / News

WWE News: Kingston Not at Raw, Orton vs. Wyatt Planned For Next SD PPV, Heyman on Madusa’s Podcast

April 10, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

PWInsider reports that Kofi Kingston is not backstage at Raw tonight. Kingston was announced earlier on Monday as having undergone surgery to fix a broken ankle that was attributed to the Revival’s attack last week on Raw.

– The site also reports that the House of Horrors match between Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt is planned to take place at Smackdown’s next PPV.

– Here is Paul Heyman on Madusa’s new Full Throttle podcast talking about The Undertaker left WCW to land at WWE in 1990:

Bray Wyatt, Kofi Kingston, Madusa, Paul Heyman, Randy Orton, Jeremy Thomas

