– PWInsider reports that Kofi Kingston is not backstage at Raw tonight. Kingston was announced earlier on Monday as having undergone surgery to fix a broken ankle that was attributed to the Revival’s attack last week on Raw.

– The site also reports that the House of Horrors match between Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt is planned to take place at Smackdown’s next PPV.

– Here is Paul Heyman on Madusa’s new Full Throttle podcast talking about The Undertaker left WCW to land at WWE in 1990: