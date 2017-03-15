– WWE stock closed at $20.53, up $0.27 (1.33%) from the previous closing price.

– Nielsen’s ratings delays continue, as ratings have not been released for any network from Sunday forward due to the technical issues at a data center over the weekend.

– Here is a new UpUpDownDown video with Kofi Kingston playing Mortal Kombat X against pro player “King of Kitana” Steve Brownback: