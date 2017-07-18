wrestling / News
WWE News: Konnan & Rey Mysterio Hang Out With R-Truth, Finn Balor Shows Off His Raw Injuries
July 18, 2017 | Posted by
– Konnan posted the following on Twitter, showing that he and Rey Mysterio caught up with R-Truth in Nashville last night…
Nashville, TN @reymysterio @RonKillings pic.twitter.com/QB5oRI4Rh3
— Konnan (@Konnan5150) July 18, 2017
– Finn Balor posted the following on Twitter, showing off the damage from Elias Samson’s guitar shot from Raw…
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) July 18, 2017