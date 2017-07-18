wrestling / News

WWE News: Konnan & Rey Mysterio Hang Out With R-Truth, Finn Balor Shows Off His Raw Injuries

July 18, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Konnan posted the following on Twitter, showing that he and Rey Mysterio caught up with R-Truth in Nashville last night…

– Finn Balor posted the following on Twitter, showing off the damage from Elias Samson’s guitar shot from Raw…

article topics :

Finn Balor, Konnan, R-Truth, RAW, Rey Mysterio, WWE, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading