wrestling / News
WWE News: Kurt Angle Considers His Hall of Fame Speech in New WrestleMania Diary, New Nakamura T-Shirt
March 30, 2017 | Posted by
– A new Kurt Angle WrestleMania 33 Diary video has been released, which you can see below. In the video, Angle gives a preview of what he would like to discuss during his Hall of Fame speech, talking about looking back on his career with the WWE, how his parents raised him and more:
– WWE has released a new T-shirt for Shinsuke Nakamura that you can check out below:
Shinsuke Nakamura "The Vibe" Authentic T-Shirthttps://t.co/3i0tvwCl7I pic.twitter.com/SDJOPC8E4X
— WWE Shop Updates (@WShopUpdates) March 30, 2017