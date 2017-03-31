– WWE released a new clip for WWE Network interview with Kurt Angle, who talked about his return to WWE and his WWE Hall of Fame induction. Angle revealed he wanted to hear the roar of the crowd in WWE one more time and to be there for the fans and say thank you to them. He added that his daughters being there to see his induction into the Hall of Fame means the world to him. You can check out the clip below.

– Goldust revealed on Twitter that he will reveal a new facial paint scheme at WrestleMania this weekend. You can check out his tweet below.