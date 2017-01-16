wrestling / News

WWE News: Kurt Angle HOF Video, Jimmy Snuka Tribute, Duggan Recalls First Rumble Win

January 16, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Here are some more videos from tonight’s Raw. WWE released the Jimmy Snuka tribute video that aired on Monday’s show, the Kurt Angle Hall of Fame announcement video and Hacksaw Jim Duggan recalling winning the first-ever Royal Rumble:

