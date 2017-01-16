wrestling / News
WWE News: Kurt Angle HOF Video, Jimmy Snuka Tribute, Duggan Recalls First Rumble Win
January 16, 2017 | Posted by
– Here are some more videos from tonight’s Raw. WWE released the Jimmy Snuka tribute video that aired on Monday’s show, the Kurt Angle Hall of Fame announcement video and Hacksaw Jim Duggan recalling winning the first-ever Royal Rumble:
#RememberTheRumble as @WWE Hall of Famer @OfficialHacksaw recalls winning the first-ever #RoyalRumble match back in 1988! #RAW pic.twitter.com/pdDenoQ3Ne
— WWE (@WWE) January 17, 2017