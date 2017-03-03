– WWE stock closed at $20.97, up $0.45 (2.19%) from the previous close. The rebound is the first day-to-day rise for the stock since Monday.

– WWE shared the following video of Kurt Angle on SportsCenter. Angle said that he feels good about what he was able to accomplish in his WWE career in the interview and puts host Randy Scot in the Ankle Lock:

– Brie Bella posted a new Baby Watch video to the Bellas’ YouTube channel, updating her status at thirty-one weeks: