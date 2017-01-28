wrestling / News
WWE News: Kurt Angle On Who He Wants To Induct Him, Orange County Choppers Working On New Belt, Entire Takeover Pre-Show Online
January 28, 2017 | Posted by
– Kurt Angle had a Q&A on Facebook, where he said he hopes John Cena, The Undertaker or Steve Austin induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame.
– Orange County Choppers tweeted the following:
Finishing up another @WWE championship belt. Awesome detail by @JasonPohlOCC – Yes, we here at #OCC do lots more than just bikes! 👍 pic.twitter.com/5Ge1ImN9tO
— OrangeCountyChoppers (@OCChoppers) January 28, 2017
– Here is the complete pre-show for NXT Takeover: San Antonio: