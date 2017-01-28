wrestling / News

WWE News: Kurt Angle On Who He Wants To Induct Him, Orange County Choppers Working On New Belt, Entire Takeover Pre-Show Online

January 28, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Kurt Angle had a Q&A on Facebook, where he said he hopes John Cena, The Undertaker or Steve Austin induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame.

– Orange County Choppers tweeted the following:

– Here is the complete pre-show for NXT Takeover: San Antonio:

