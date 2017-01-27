– T-Mart Promotions has announced that Kurt Angle is out of his scheduled signing appearance at WrestleCon 2017. Angle is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame that weekend as part of WrestleMania 33 festivities. T-Mart is providing refunds for anyone who paid for Angle in advance.

– AJ Styles spoke with Brian Fritz for The Sporting News and talked about his first year in WWE and more. Talking about his chemistry with John Cena, Styles said:

“It’s odd when you think about it because John and I are so very different in body types and wrestling and pretty much everything. The whole thing is true: Opposites attract. It’s got to be true about John and I as far as in the ring. We just work well together. It’s just magic in there. The chemistry is great. I don’t think anyone expected it but there’s something about the way he and I work together. It’s great.”