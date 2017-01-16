– Jonathan Coachman announced on Twitter today that fresh off his WWE Hall of Fame induction announcement, Kurt Angle will be his guest on this week’s Off the Top Rope. The segment airs Wednesday during the 10 PM hour on SportsCenter:

– Commercial Appeal reports that Jerry Lawler is involved in a new restaurant in Cordova, Tennessee. The new restaurant will be called Jerry Lawler’s Memphis BBQ Company and the landlord noted that Lawler is not the owner, although he has been heavily involved in getting it up and running.