– To commemorate the 15th anniversary of his first major starring role, The Rock released a reaction video for The Scorpion King. You can check out the video below.

– Kurt Angle is the new General Manager of Raw. He posted the following tweet earlier today regarding his return to WWE TV programming.

Last night on Raw, I finally returned to the WWE, as the GM. What a moment! Thank you #WWEUniverse. I'm humbly grateful. #itstrue https://t.co/kR8cC6Ksvx — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) April 4, 2017

– Last night’s edition of Raw was ranked No. 1 for series and specials for Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. The show had 285,000 interactions and 57,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is an increase on last week’s 119,000 Twitter interactions with 27,000 unique authors. Additionally, the show on Facebook had 573,000 interactions and 355,000 unique authors. That’s higher than last week’s 306,000 interactions and 199,000 unique authors.