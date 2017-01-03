– La Luchadora returned tonight on Smackdown in a match with Becky Lynch. As noted earlier, Deonna Purrazzo was back to appear in the mask but she wasn’t the only one as there was a switch in the match and Alexa Bliss was ultimately unmasked as one of the two. Purrazzo portrayed the character on last week’s episode.

.@BeckyLynchWWE beat #LaLuchadora on #SDLive, and was surprised to find out who was under the mask. And that wasn't the ONLY surprise! pic.twitter.com/R8knXhFcp7 — WWE (@WWE) January 4, 2017

– WWE posted the following video of new recruit Jeet Rama visiting the Naina Devi Temple during a return trip home to India: