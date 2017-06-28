– According to Squared Circle Sirens, Andrera, the former Rosie Lottalove in Impact, is now going as Sage Miller in NXT.

– While most of the WWE talent haven’t been fans of LaVar Ball’s appearance in Raw, the owner of the L.A. Lakers was. TMZ caught up with Jeanie Buss and asked her about Ball’s appearance, to which she said, “He’s a very big personality. I thought he did a terrific job.”

You can see the video below: