– The wedding of Lana and Rusev is featured as the cover story for this week’s edition of Inside Weddings Magazine. You can check out an image of the cover below.

– WWE Network News reports that the WWE Network will receive two new featured collections starting Monday. One will be the feud between The Miz and Dolph Ziggler. The other will be a look at The Shield called Destruction of The Shield.

– Wrestling DVD Network reports that the WWE is set to release a new home video title in the spring called WrestleMania Monday Is Raw. The set will be part of the WWE 24 series.